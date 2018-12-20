Paul ReadeBorn 1943. Died 7 June 1997
Paul Reade
1943
Paul Reade Biography (Wikipedia)
Paul Reade (10 January 1943 – 7 June 1997) was an English composer. Born in Lancashire, he studied at the Royal Academy of Music and worked at English National Opera as a repetiteur.
Paul Reade Tracks
Victorian Kitchen Garden Suite
Mists (The Victorian Kitchen Garden)
The Victorian Kitchen Garden (Prelude)
Exotica (Victorian Kitchen Garden Suite)
Summer (The Victorian Kitchen Garden)
The Victorian kitchen garden - suite for clarinet and harp
Victorian Kitchen Garden - Spring; Summer
Performer
The Victorian Kitchen Garden
Star of the County Down
The Flumps Theme Tune
Spring from The Victorian kitchen garden
Exotica (The Victorian Kitchen Garden suite for clarinet and harp)
Prelude from the The Victorian Kitchen Garden - Suite
The Victorian Kitchen Garden (Prelude)
Suite from "The Victorian Kitchen Garden": Prelude
Aspects of Landscape (extract)
