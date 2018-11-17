Joe JonesUS R&B singer, songwriter & arranger. Born 12 August 1926. Died 27 November 2005
Joe Jones
1926-08-12
Joe Jones Biography (Wikipedia)
Joseph Charles "Joe" Jones (August 12, 1926 – November 27, 2005) was an American R&B singer, songwriter and arranger, who was born in New Orleans, Louisiana. Jones is also generally credited with discovering the Dixie Cups. He also worked with B.B. King. As a singer, Jones had his greatest hit in the form of the Top Five 1960 R&B hit "You Talk Too Much", which also reached #3 on the pop chart.
Joe Jones Tracks
