Joseph Charles "Joe" Jones (August 12, 1926 – November 27, 2005) was an American R&B singer, songwriter and arranger, who was born in New Orleans, Louisiana. Jones is also generally credited with discovering the Dixie Cups. He also worked with B.B. King. As a singer, Jones had his greatest hit in the form of the Top Five 1960 R&B hit "You Talk Too Much", which also reached #3 on the pop chart.