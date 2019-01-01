Nor Aniza binti Haji Idris or better known as Noraniza Idris (born August 27, 1968) in the Malaysian music industry, is known in her home country as the "Queen of Ethnic Pop". The genre she plays is known as “irama Malaysia”, which fuses local traditional genres with Anglo-American pop music. Lyrically, her music includes references to the revival of traditional Malay music. She began her career as a wedding singer, and soon found herself in the recording studio after participating the Bintang RTM (a talent search singing contest) in 1985.