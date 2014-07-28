John de SohnSwedish DJ and music producer. Born 13 October 1984
John de Sohn
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1984-10-13
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/a695f35d-099c-4841-a1af-3c2c06011c4f
John de Sohn Biography (Wikipedia)
Björn Johnsson, better known by his stage name John De Sohn, is a Swedish DJ and music producer well known for his dance music with very strong pop crossover. He is signed to the Sony Music label.
De Sohn started at a very young age. He took part in and won a number of DJ Battles awards. De Sohn's first commercial success was in 2012 with "Long Time" featuring the vocals of Andreas Moe, followed in 2013 by the songs "Dance Our Tears Away", which featured the vocals of Kristin Amparo, and "Under the Sun (Where We Belong)", again with Moe.
John de Sohn Tracks
Mecca (Sohn Remix)
Wild Beasts
Mecca (Sohn Remix)
Mecca (Sohn Remix)
Long Time (Original Mix) (feat. Andreas Moe)
John de Sohn
Long Time (Original Mix) (feat. Andreas Moe)
Long Time (TopDJ Records)
John de Sohn
Long Time (TopDJ Records)
Long Time (TopDJ Records)
