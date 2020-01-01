Peter WackelAka "Der Partynator". Born 4 January 1977
Peter Wackel
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.31.1/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1977-01-04
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/a695bf53-24c5-4814-b33f-387492ee3e7b
Peter Wackel Biography (Wikipedia)
Peter Wackel, Steffen Peter Haas (born 1977 in Erlangen) is a German singer.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Peter Wackel Tracks
Sort by
Back to artist