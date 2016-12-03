Matt DennisAmerican singer, pianist, band leader. Born 11 February 1914. Died 21 June 2002
Matt Dennis
1914-02-11
Matt Dennis Biography (Wikipedia)
Matthew Loveland Dennis (February 11, 1914 – June 21, 2002) was an American singer, pianist, band leader, arranger, and writer of music for popular music songs.
Matt Dennis Tracks
Angel Eyes
Angel Eyes
Welcome Mat
Welcome Mat
Will You Still Be Mine?
Will You Still Be Mine?
Let's Put The Lights Out
Let's Put The Lights Out
Everything Happens To Me
Everything Happens To Me
Give Her A Kiss
Give Her A Kiss
Where Do We Go From Here?
Where Do We Go From Here?
Between The Devil And The Deep Blue Sea
Mountain Greenery
Mountain Greenery
Melancholy Baby
Melancholy Baby
A Cottage For Sale
A Cottage For Sale
