Timbaland & Magoo are a rap duo consisting of producer and rapper Timothy "Timbaland" Mosley and rapper Melvin "Magoo" Barcliff. Originally from Norfolk, Virginia, the duo first met when they were teenagers. They later paired up as a duo and released their debut album Welcome to Our World, spawning their highest-charting single "Up Jumps da Boogie". They released two more studio albums as a group, Indecent Proposal in 2001 and Under Construction, Part II in 2003. The latter was meant as a sequel to Missy Elliott's fourth album Under Construction.