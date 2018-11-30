Orchestre des Champs‐ÉlyséesFormed 1991
Orchestre des Champs‐Élysées
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1991
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/a69219f9-290a-4d9c-94c9-8bac7a3f886d
Biography (Wikipedia)
The Orchestre des Champs-Élysées is an orchestra that specializes in the performance of music from the period from roughly 1750 to the early twentieth century. That is, it covers the period from the flourishing of Haydn to that of Mahler. It performs each work on instruments from the period of the composer's lifetime.
It was established in 1991.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Tracks
Sort by
Saint Paul, Op.36 (Overture)
Felix Mendelssohn
Saint Paul, Op.36 (Overture)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqdsq.jpglink
Saint Paul, Op.36 (Overture)
Last played on
A Midsummer night's dream - incidental music (Op.61), no.9; Wedding march
Felix Mendelssohn
A Midsummer night's dream - incidental music (Op.61), no.9; Wedding march
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqdsq.jpglink
A Midsummer night's dream - incidental music (Op.61), no.9; Wedding march
Last played on
Kyrie (Mass No 3 in F minor)
Anton Bruckner
Kyrie (Mass No 3 in F minor)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqt71.jpglink
Kyrie (Mass No 3 in F minor)
Choir
Last played on
Wedding March (A Midsummer Night's Dream, Op 61)
Felix Mendelssohn
Wedding March (A Midsummer Night's Dream, Op 61)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqdsq.jpglink
Wedding March (A Midsummer Night's Dream, Op 61)
Last played on
Requiem (Tuba mirum)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Requiem (Tuba mirum)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p024q7mb.jpglink
Requiem (Tuba mirum)
Last played on
The Creation: Einleitung, 'Die Vorstellung des Chaos'
Joseph Haydn
The Creation: Einleitung, 'Die Vorstellung des Chaos'
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqkby.jpglink
The Creation: Einleitung, 'Die Vorstellung des Chaos'
Last played on
A Midsummer Night's Dream, Op 61 (Scherzo)
Felix Mendelssohn
A Midsummer Night's Dream, Op 61 (Scherzo)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqdsq.jpglink
A Midsummer Night's Dream, Op 61 (Scherzo)
Last played on
Violin Concerto in C major, H VIIa 1 (3rd mvt)
Joseph Haydn
Violin Concerto in C major, H VIIa 1 (3rd mvt)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqkby.jpglink
Violin Concerto in C major, H VIIa 1 (3rd mvt)
Last played on
O rest in the Lord (from "Elijah")
Felix Mendelssohn
O rest in the Lord (from "Elijah")
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqdsq.jpglink
O rest in the Lord (from "Elijah")
Last played on
St Paul, Op 36 - Overture
Felix Mendelssohn
St Paul, Op 36 - Overture
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqdsq.jpglink
St Paul, Op 36 - Overture
Last played on
Requiem. In Paradisum
Gabriel Fauré
Requiem. In Paradisum
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br152.jpglink
Requiem. In Paradisum
Last played on
A Midsummer Night's Dream (Overture, Op 21)
Felix Mendelssohn
A Midsummer Night's Dream (Overture, Op 21)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqdsq.jpglink
A Midsummer Night's Dream (Overture, Op 21)
Last played on
The Hebrides (Fingal's Cave), Op 26
Felix Mendelssohn
The Hebrides (Fingal's Cave), Op 26
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqdsq.jpglink
The Hebrides (Fingal's Cave), Op 26
Last played on
Schicksalslied [Song of destiny] Op.54 for chorus and orchestra
Johannes Brahms
Schicksalslied [Song of destiny] Op.54 for chorus and orchestra
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqkmb.jpglink
Schicksalslied [Song of destiny] Op.54 for chorus and orchestra
Last played on
Alto Rhapsody, Op.53
Johannes Brahms
Alto Rhapsody, Op.53
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqkmb.jpglink
Alto Rhapsody, Op.53
Last played on
St Paul: The Conversion of St Paul
Felix Mendelssohn
St Paul: The Conversion of St Paul
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqdsq.jpglink
St Paul: The Conversion of St Paul
Last played on
Symphony No. 4 In E Minor Op.98, iv. Allegro energico e passionato
Johannes Brahms
Symphony No. 4 In E Minor Op.98, iv. Allegro energico e passionato
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqkmb.jpglink
Symphony No. 4 In E Minor Op.98, iv. Allegro energico e passionato
Last played on
The Creation: 'Die himmel erzahlen die Ehre Gottes'
Joseph Haydn
The Creation: 'Die himmel erzahlen die Ehre Gottes'
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqkby.jpglink
The Creation: 'Die himmel erzahlen die Ehre Gottes'
Last played on
Violin Concerto in A major, H VIIa 3 (3rd mvt)
Joseph Haydn
Violin Concerto in A major, H VIIa 3 (3rd mvt)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqkby.jpglink
Violin Concerto in A major, H VIIa 3 (3rd mvt)
Last played on
Requiem Op.48 - original five movements
Gabriel Fauré
Requiem Op.48 - original five movements
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br152.jpglink
Requiem Op.48 - original five movements
Last played on
Gesang der Parzen [Song of the fates] Op.89
Johannes Brahms
Gesang der Parzen [Song of the fates] Op.89
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqkmb.jpglink
Gesang der Parzen [Song of the fates] Op.89
Last played on
The Seven Last Words of Our Saviour on the Cross
Joseph Haydn
The Seven Last Words of Our Saviour on the Cross
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqkby.jpglink
The Seven Last Words of Our Saviour on the Cross
Last played on
March of the Elves; Bunte Schlangen (A Midsummer Night's Dream)
Felix Mendelssohn
March of the Elves; Bunte Schlangen (A Midsummer Night's Dream)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqdsq.jpglink
March of the Elves; Bunte Schlangen (A Midsummer Night's Dream)
Last played on
Nocturne, from incidental music to A Midsummer Night's Dream
Felix Mendelssohn
Nocturne, from incidental music to A Midsummer Night's Dream
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqdsq.jpglink
Nocturne, from incidental music to A Midsummer Night's Dream
Last played on
Autumn (The Seasons) (conclusion)
Joseph Haydn
Autumn (The Seasons) (conclusion)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqkby.jpglink
Autumn (The Seasons) (conclusion)
Last played on
Autumn (The Seasons) (opening)
Joseph Haydn
Autumn (The Seasons) (opening)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqkby.jpglink
Autumn (The Seasons) (opening)
Last played on
The Creation: Part 3 - 'In rosy mantle appears'
Joseph Haydn
The Creation: Part 3 - 'In rosy mantle appears'
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqkby.jpglink
The Creation: Part 3 - 'In rosy mantle appears'
Last played on
The Creation: Part 2 - 'And God created great whales'
Joseph Haydn
The Creation: Part 2 - 'And God created great whales'
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqkby.jpglink
The Creation: Part 2 - 'And God created great whales'
Last played on
Past BBC Events
Proms 2006: Prom 57
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ecf5v2
Royal Albert Hall
2006-08-27T05:51:08
27
Aug
2006
Proms 2006: Prom 57
Royal Albert Hall
Back to artist