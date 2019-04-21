Peter BeetsBorn 12 June 1971
Peter Beets
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.29/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1971-06-12
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/a6910ede-1335-4343-a7f4-7ca08dedb34c
Peter Beets Biography (Wikipedia)
Peter Beets (born 12 June 1971) is a Dutch jazz pianist. He has shared the stage with musicians including Chick Corea, Wynton Marsalis, Dee Dee Bridgewater, George Coleman, Johnny Griffin, Chris Potter, Kurt Rosenwinkel and John Clayton. Beets recorded with Jeff Hamilton and Curtis Fuller and in 2001 he released his New York Trio, which was the start of his international career.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Peter Beets Tracks
Sort by
Our Love Is Here To Stay
Peter Beets
Our Love Is Here To Stay
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.29/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Our Love Is Here To Stay
Last played on
Peter Beets Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist