Antonio Orozco (born 23 November 1972 in Barcelona)[citation needed] is a Spanish singer-songwriter.

The son of a Sevillian working-class couple, he spent his childhood in Hospitalet de Llobregat. When he was 15 years old, he bought his first guitar and started to compose songs. He has won several prizes like the Premio Ondas and sold lots of records; his first album sold more than 100,000 copies, whereas his second album titled Semilla del Silencio sold over 300,000 copies.

In 2005, he released a self-titled album Antonio Orozco, which was a compilation of his best songs (twelve in total) that eventually propelled him into stardom outside Spain, mainly in Latin America. Some of his better known songs include: "Te Esperaré" and "Déjame".

