After 7 is an R&B group founded in 1987 by brothers Melvin and Kevon Edmonds, and Keith Mitchell. Jason Edmonds, son of Melvin Edmonds, later joined in. The Edmonds brothers are the siblings of pop and R&B singer-songwriter-producer Kenneth "Babyface" Edmonds. Mitchell was long thought to be the cousin of Babyface's then-partner, songwriter-producer Antonio "L.A." Reid, however, this was set up as a marketing tool for the group and was incorrect.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Can't Stop
Last played on
I Want You (feat. After 7)
Last played on
Lovin You
Last played on
Betcha By Golly Wow
Last played on
