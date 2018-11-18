After 7 is an R&B group founded in 1987 by brothers Melvin and Kevon Edmonds, and Keith Mitchell. Jason Edmonds, son of Melvin Edmonds, later joined in. The Edmonds brothers are the siblings of pop and R&B singer-songwriter-producer Kenneth "Babyface" Edmonds. Mitchell was long thought to be the cousin of Babyface's then-partner, songwriter-producer Antonio "L.A." Reid, however, this was set up as a marketing tool for the group and was incorrect.