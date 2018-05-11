Terra DevaBorn June 1976
Terra Deva
1976-06
Terra Deva Biography (Wikipedia)
Terra Deva is an American singer, songwriter, actor, and dancer who used to be on seasons 4-5 of The Disney Channel's Mickey Mouse Club, and has had continued success as a solo and collaborative artist.
Terra was born in Northern California. After many years living in New York and London, she now lives in Los Angeles.
Terra Deva Tracks
At Night (Purple Disco Machine Remix) (feat. Terra Deva)
Shakedown
At Night (Purple Disco Machine Remix) (feat. Terra Deva)
At Night (Purple Disco Machine Remix) (feat. Terra Deva)
Fresh Start
Terra Deva
Fresh Start
Fresh Start
Fresh Start (DC's 'All Hail The New Ugly' Re-Rub)
Terra Deva
Fresh Start (DC's 'All Hail The New Ugly' Re-Rub)
Inside (Naked Music NYC Remix)
Terra Deva
Inside (Naked Music NYC Remix)
Inside (Naked Music NYC Remix)
