Johnathan Rice (born May 27, 1983) is a Scottish-American singer-songwriter. He frequently collaborates with Jenny Lewis. His first album, Trouble is Real, was released on Reprise Records on April 26, 2005. His follow-up, Further North, was released by Reprise on September 11, 2007. He has also worked as a producer on Jenny Lewis' Acid Tongue (2008) and Voyager (2014), and as a songwriter on the self-titled record by Nashville band The Apache Relay. He has served as a session and live musician with Elvis Costello on 2008's Momofuku). In 2010, he released a collaborative album "I'm Having Fun Now" with Jenny Lewis, as Jenny and Johnny. In 2013-14, Rice and Lewis scored and wrote seven original songs for the movie Song One (2014), starring Anne Hathaway.