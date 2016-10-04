Carola HöhnBorn 30 January 1910. Died 8 November 2005
Carola Höhn
1910-01-30
Carola Höhn Biography (Wikipedia)
Carola Höhn (30 January 1910 – 8 November 2005) was a German stage and movie actress.
Ride of the Valkyries (Die Walküre)
Richard Wagner
The Tsar's Bride Act 3 & 4
Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov
The Tsar's Bride Act 2
Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov
The Tsar's Bride Act 1
Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov
Past BBC Events
Proms 2013: Prom 15: Wagner – Die Walküre
Royal Albert Hall
