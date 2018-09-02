Neha Nair is a playback singer and composer in the Malayalam film industry. Her debut was a duet with Job Kurian in the film Ritu, directed by Shyamaprasad. She got a handful of songs after the song 'Premikkumbol Neeyum Njanum' in the film Salt N' Pepper, directed by Aashiq Abu. She is also the current lead female singer in the Malayalam rock band Avial.