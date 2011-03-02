Bird York
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/a686e009-3cee-4718-83e5-b1dcf36c970f
Bird York Biography (Wikipedia)
Kathleen "Bird" York is an American actress, screenwriter, and Oscar-nominated singer-songwriter recording artist. She was nominated for an Academy Award for Best Original Song for "In the Deep" from the 2004 film Crash.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Bird York Tracks
Sort by
In the Deep
Bird York
In the Deep
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
In the Deep
Last played on
Bird York Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist