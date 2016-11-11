Frankie “Half Pint” JaxonBorn 3 March 1897. Died 15 May 1953
1897-03-03
Frankie "Half-Pint" Jaxon, born Frank Devera Jackson (March 3, 1896 or 1897 – May 15, 1953), was an African American vaudeville singer, stage designer and comedian, popular in the 1920s and 1930s.
You Know Jam Don't Shake
Get The "L" On Down The Road
Down at Jasper's Bar-b-que
