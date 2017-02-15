Cherry WainerBorn 2 March 1935. Died 15 November 2014
Cherry Wainer
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1935-03-02
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/a683f671-9772-451b-9032-7f066468e42b
Cherry Wainer Biography (Wikipedia)
Cherry Wainer (March 2, 1935 – November 14, 2014) was a South African-born musician, best known as a member of Lord Rockingham's XI and a soloist on the Hammond organ.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Cherry Wainer Tracks
Sort by
Cerveza
Cherry Wainer
Cerveza
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Cerveza
Last played on
Back to artist