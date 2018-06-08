Peter Kenneth Murray (born 14 October 1969) is an Australian singer-songwriter whose first three full-length albums reached number 1 on the Australian music charts. He has been nominated several times at the ARIAs and has had several songs reach the top forty in Australia.

His first LP, Feeler, reached number 1 a few months after its mid-2003 release, and his follow-up record, See The Sun, had a similar level of success, with all of the singles receiving widespread airplay. His third studio album, Summer At Eureka, was released in May 2008. To date,[when?] Murray has sold over 1 million records. Some of the greatest influences on his career are Nick Drake, Neil Young and Bob Dylan.

In November 2013, Murray toured Canada with Paul Langlois and Rob Baker of The Tragically Hip.