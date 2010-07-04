Aniceto MolinaBorn 17 April 1939. Died 30 March 2015
Aniceto Molina
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1939-04-17
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/a6826425-4f0e-40c7-bce7-dcb763e7ed5a
Aniceto Molina Biography (Wikipedia)
Aniceto Molina Aguirre (17 April 1939 – 30 March 2015) was a Colombian cumbia singer-songwriter and accordionist who began playing the instrument at the age of 12. His career lasted for more than four decades. He was popular in Latin American countries, especially El Salvador.
Molina was born in El Campano, Córdoba, Colombia, and lived in Mexico City from 1973 to 1984. In 1984, he moved to San Antonio, Texas. Some of his most successful songs include "La Cumbia Sampuesana", "El Campañero", "La Gorra" and "La Burrita". Molina and his group, "Los Sabaneros", were formed in 1979.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Aniceto Molina Tracks
Sort by
Cumbia Candela
Aniceto Molina
Cumbia Candela
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Cumbia Candela
Last played on
Aniceto Molina Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist