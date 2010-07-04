Aniceto Molina Aguirre (17 April 1939 – 30 March 2015) was a Colombian cumbia singer-songwriter and accordionist who began playing the instrument at the age of 12. His career lasted for more than four decades. He was popular in Latin American countries, especially El Salvador.

Molina was born in El Campano, Córdoba, Colombia, and lived in Mexico City from 1973 to 1984. In 1984, he moved to San Antonio, Texas. Some of his most successful songs include "La Cumbia Sampuesana", "El Campañero", "La Gorra" and "La Burrita". Molina and his group, "Los Sabaneros", were formed in 1979.