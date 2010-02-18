Valiant Swart (born Pierre Nolte, 25 November 1965), is a South African musician, Afrikaans folk rock singer/songwriter and actor from Wellington who resides in Stellenbosch. In 1977, at 11 years old, Valiant was given a guitar by his father and taught himself to play songs like Baby Blue by George Baker and Hush Hush Maria of Joe Dolan. Two years later he owned his first electric guitar. He writes and sings in both English and Afrikaans. The work that was begun by artists like Anton Goosen and, later, Koos Kombuis was continued by Swart.

He is most famous for his song "Sonvanger" from his 2002 album Maanhare. In 2014, he released a collaboration with Jack Parow called Tema van jou lied.