Valiant Swart
Valiant Swart
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/a6823a3d-0fbe-4ef3-b7d2-706de1f4b978
Valiant Swart Biography (Wikipedia)
Valiant Swart (born Pierre Nolte, 25 November 1965), is a South African musician, Afrikaans folk rock singer/songwriter and actor from Wellington who resides in Stellenbosch. In 1977, at 11 years old, Valiant was given a guitar by his father and taught himself to play songs like Baby Blue by George Baker and Hush Hush Maria of Joe Dolan. Two years later he owned his first electric guitar. He writes and sings in both English and Afrikaans. The work that was begun by artists like Anton Goosen and, later, Koos Kombuis was continued by Swart.
He is most famous for his song "Sonvanger" from his 2002 album Maanhare. In 2014, he released a collaboration with Jack Parow called Tema van jou lied.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Valiant Swart Tracks
Sort by
Anyway Alex Jay
Valiant Swart
Anyway Alex Jay
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Anyway Alex Jay
Last played on
Valiant Swart Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist