Don WalkerOrchestrator. Born 28 October 1907. Died 12 September 1989
1907-10-28
Don Walker Biography (Wikipedia)
Don Walker (October 28, 1907 – September 12, 1989) was a prolific Broadway orchestrator, who also composed music for musicals and one film and worked as a conductor in television.
Don Walker Tracks
Past BBC Events
Proms 2002: Prom 73 - Last Night of the Proms 2002
Royal Albert Hall
2002-09-14T15:21:35
14
Sep
2002
Royal Albert Hall
