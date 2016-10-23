Novecento is an Italian band founded by Pino Nicolosi, Lino Nicolosi, Rossana Nicolosi, and Dora Carofiglio in 1984. Their music has gone through a variety of genres, such as Italo disco (early work), synthpop, soft rock, pop rock, jazz, and funk. The band was active in the 1980s and the 1990s and became popular with the song "Cry" in 2008.

Novecento's debut single, "Movin' On", sold more than 100,000 copies in 1984. The band went on to win the "Revelation of the Year" award during the national television event Azzurro 1984. They were signed to Italian Five Records and Baby Records, with international distribution via WEA, Warner Music, and ZTT. After recording seven albums, Novecento disbanded in 1997. They briefly reunited in 2002 and again in 2008, when they scored significant success with the single "Cry".