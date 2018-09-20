Savage Progress
Savage Progress
Savage Progress Biography (Wikipedia)
Savage Progress was a pop group in the 1980s from England that had hits in Germany, Austria and Switzerland. The band was founded by Rik Kenton (b. 31 October 1945, in Nottingham, Nottinghamshire, England) Glynnis (voc) Ned Morant (perc.) Carol Isaacs (keyboards/background vocals) and Andrew Edge (drums). They were a mixed-race group of musicians who used traditional pop styles as well as reggae, Caribbean dance rhythms and African rhythms.
Savage Progress joined the Thompson Twins on the "Into The Gap" tour of Britain (February 1984) as support act. Savage Progress' biggest hit was "My Soul Unwraps Tonight", which was written by Kenton, a former member of Roxy Music.
Savage Progress Tracks
Heart Begin To Beat - Paris Theatre 1984
Ball And Chain - Paris Theatre 1984
Reclaim The Night - Paris Theatre 1984
Burning Bush (Testify) - Paris Theatre 1984
Etty - Paris Theatre 1984
My Soul Unwraps Tonight - Paris Theatre 1984
Tinman - Paris Theatre 1984
