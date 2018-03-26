Charlie MajorBorn 31 December 1954
Charlie Major
1954-12-31
Charlie Major Biography
Charlie Major (born December 31, 1954) is a Canadian country music artist. He has recorded seven studio albums and released more than twenty singles.
(I Do It) For The Money
Nobody Gets Too Much Love
