GravetempleFormed 2006
Gravetemple
2006
Gravetemple Biography (Wikipedia)
Gravetemple is the name given to the line-up of Attila Csihar, Stephen O'Malley and Oren Ambarchi. The trio formed in the summer of 2006 when Sunn O))) was invited to play in Israel, while Israel was engaged in the 2006 Lebanon War, and some of its members refused to travel there. In Summer 2008, the trio reformed together with Australian drummer Matt "Skitz" Sanders for a short European tour. This band is not to be confused with the Burial Chamber Trio, which consists of a similar line-up but with Greg Anderson instead of Stephen O'Malley. Gravetemple released The Holy Down in 2007 through Southern Lord Records.
Gravetemple Tracks
Az Örök Végtelen Üresség (Eternal Endless Void)
Gravetemple
Az Örök Végtelen Üresség (Eternal Endless Void)
