Thee Headcoats. Formed 1989. Disbanded 12 May 2000
Thee Headcoats
1989
Thee Headcoats Biography (Wikipedia)
Thee Headcoats was a band formed in Chatham, Kent, England in 1989, that was well known for its garage rock sound, explicitly sticking to this style on almost all of their albums. The band's signature sound as well as their prolific writing has been attributed to Billy Childish's love of simple, direct recording. The band has been on multiple labels including Billy's own Hangman Records, Damaged Goods and Sub Pop.
The band played their final concert on 12 May 2000 at the Dirty Water Club. Childish went on to play with other bands including The Buff Medways (1999 to 2006) and The Musicians of The British Empire (2007 to 2011).
Thee Headcoats Tracks
Punk Rock Ist Night Tot
Thee Headcoats
Punk Rock Ist Night Tot
Punk Rock Ist Night Tot
We Ain't Gonna Be
Thee Headcoats
We Ain't Gonna Be
We Ain't Gonna Be
Crazy Horse
Thee Headcoats
Crazy Horse
Crazy Horse
My Dear Watson
Thee Headcoats
My Dear Watson
My Dear Watson
Fat Back
Thee Headcoats
Fat Back
Fat Back
Comanche
Thee Headcoats
Comanche
Comanche
I'm Hurting
Thee Headcoats
I'm Hurting
I'm Hurting
