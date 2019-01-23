R. Dean Taylor (born Richard Dean Taylor, 11 May 1939) is a Canadian singer, most notable as a recording artist, songwriter and record producer for Motown during the 1960s and 1970s. According to Jason Ankeny, Taylor "remains one of the most underrated acts ever to record under the Motown aegis."

As a singer, American audiences know Taylor best for his chart-topping 1970 hit "Indiana Wants Me", which hit No. 1 in Cash Box in the United States and was also No. 1 in Canada and No. 2 in the UK. It peaked at No. 5 on the Billboard Hot 100. The song was featured in the opening minutes of the 1980 American movie, The Ninth Configuration. He is well known in the United Kingdom for other hits, including "Gotta See Jane" and "There's a Ghost in My House".