Calvin Vollrath (born 16 May 1960) is a Canadian fiddler and composer and is one of the few European-Canadian fiddle players playing professionally in the Métis style. He lives in St. Paul, Alberta.

He won the Grand North American Old Tyme Fiddle Championship in 1985. In more recent years, he has judged the Canadian Grand Masters fiddle competition, and was awarded a Life Time Achievement Award from them in 2005. He participates in Emma Lake Fiddle Camp. He has played with various other musicians including John Arcand. Some of his music is jazz-like, some from the Métis tradition. He is an inspiration and a mentor to many Canadian fiddlers, including April Verch, Patti Kusturok, and Samantha Robichaud. Jerry Holland has composed a tune in Calvin's honour, named "Calvin, Fiddler's Idol". Calvin has represented Canadian music internationally, such as at the World Music Expo in Berlin in 2000. He became the first fiddler to play at an NHL hockey game when the Edmonton Oilers invited him to play during the Stanley Cup Finals in 1988. He has made recordings with musicians such as Ian Tyson, George Fox, Colleen Peterson, and Laura Vinson. CBC's documentary show hosted by Adrienne Clarkson aired a show about Métis fiddling that featured Calvin Vollrath and John Arcand.