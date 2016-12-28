Pee Wee KingBorn 18 February 1914. Died 29 February 2000
Pee Wee King
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1914-02-18
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/a6744983-be90-41b1-8541-2d8719b03ee7
Pee Wee King Biography (Wikipedia)
Julius Frank Anthony Kuczynski (February 18, 1914 – March 7, 2000), known professionally as Pee Wee King, was an American country music songwriter and recording artist best known for co-writing "Tennessee Waltz".
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Pee Wee King Tracks
Sort by
Slow Poke
Pee Wee King
Slow Poke
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Slow Poke
Last played on
Silver And Gold
Pee Wee King
Silver And Gold
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Silver And Gold
Last played on
Tennessee Waltz
Pee Wee King
Tennessee Waltz
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Tennessee Waltz
Last played on
The Ghost and Honest Joe
Pee Wee King
The Ghost and Honest Joe
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Ghost and Honest Joe
Last played on
That Cheap Look In Your Eye
Pee Wee King
That Cheap Look In Your Eye
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
That Cheap Look In Your Eye
Last played on
Slowcoach
Pee Wee King
Slowcoach
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Slowcoach
Last played on
I Don't Mind
Pee Wee King
I Don't Mind
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
I Don't Mind
Last played on
Pee Wee King Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist