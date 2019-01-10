Kiki GyanBorn 7 June 1957. Died February 2005
Kiki Gyan
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1957-06-07
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/a673bef0-63d1-403b-ac20-474dbfc38d86
Kiki Gyan Biography (Wikipedia)
Kiki Gyan (7 June 1957 – 10 June 2004), also known as Kiki Djan, was a Ghanaian musician. He was the keyboardist of the band Osibisa, once popular in the 1970s. He also recorded and produced a series of disco records. He was a prodigy who could play keyboards exceptionally well.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Kiki Gyan Tracks
Sort by
Disco Dancer
Kiki Gyan
Disco Dancer
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Disco Dancer
Last played on
24 Hours In The Disco
Kiki Gyan
24 Hours In The Disco
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
24 Hours In The Disco
Last played on
Sexy Dancer
Kiki Gyan
Sexy Dancer
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Sexy Dancer
Last played on
Kiki Gyan Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist