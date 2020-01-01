Gergely SárközyHungarian musician who plays guitar, lute, lute-harpsichord, viola bastarda, and organ. Born 13 December 1952
Gergely Sárközy
1952-12-13
Gergely Sárközy Biography (Wikipedia)
Gergely Sárközy is a Hungarian musician who plays guitar, lute, lute-harpsichord, viola bastarda, and organ. He has produced numerous recordings and has helped in the creation of animated film soundtracks including that of A nyár szemei ("The Eyes of Summer") for which he won an Award for Best Sound Engineering together with Nikolai Ivanov Neikov at the 4th Kecskemét Animation Film Festival.
