DeVotchKa is a four-piece multi-instrumental and vocal ensemble. They take their name from the Russian word devochka (девочка), meaning "girl". Based in Denver, Colorado, the quartet is made up of Nick Urata, who sings and plays theremin, guitar, bouzouki, piano, and trumpet; Tom Hagerman, who plays violin, accordion, and piano; Jeanie Schroder, who sings and plays sousaphone, double bass, and flute; and Shawn King, who plays percussion and trumpet.
Straight Shot
How It Ends
The Alley
Till the End of Time
Basso Profundo - 6Muisc Session 09/04/2008
Contrabanda
100 Other Lovers
The Common Good
Sunshine
100 Lovers
All The Sand In All The Sea
Strizzalo
Overture
Basso Profundo
How It Ends
First Push
The Clockwise Witness
Head Honcho
