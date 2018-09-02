Smokie NorfulBorn 31 October 1975
Smokie Norful
Smokie Norful Biography
Rev. W.R. "Smokie" Norful, Jr. is an American gospel singer and pianist, best known for his 2002 album, I Need You Now and his 2004 release, Nothing Without You, which won a Grammy at the 47th Annual Grammy Awards for Best Contemporary Soul Gospel Album in 2004. Norful received his second Grammy in 2015 at the 57th Annual Grammy awards for his song "No Greater Love", ten years after winning his first.
Smokie Norful Tracks
I've Got What You Need
I've Got What You Need
I've Got What You Need
Ive Got What You Want
Ive Got What You Want
Ive Got What You Want
I've Got What You Need
I've Got What You Need
I've Got What You Need
I Need You Now
I Need You Now
I Need You Now
I Need You Now
I Need You Now
Smokie Norful
Jesus Is Love (ft. Heather Headley)
Jesus Is Love (ft. Heather Headley)
Dear God
Dear God
Dear God
Nothing Without You
Nothing Without You
Nothing Without You
