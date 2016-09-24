The Diogenes Club
The Diogenes Club
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/a6643dac-5e53-4216-93bd-b507f10da27a
The Diogenes Club Tracks
Sort by
Failure
The Diogenes Club
Failure
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Failure
Last played on
I Could Try To Explain
The Diogenes Club
I Could Try To Explain
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
I Could Try To Explain
Last played on
The Longest Day
The Diogenes Club
The Longest Day
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Longest Day
Last played on
Versailles
The Diogenes Club
Versailles
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Versailles
Last played on
I Could Try To Explain (Pick & Mix Contender)
The Diogenes Club
I Could Try To Explain (Pick & Mix Contender)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Diogenes Club Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist