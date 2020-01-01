Pierre Montan BertonBorn 7 January 1727. Died 14 May 1780
Pierre Montan Berton
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.31.1/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1727-01-07
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/a662fc77-b9ee-4d61-b234-69a89ab3f226
Pierre Montan Berton Biography (Wikipedia)
Pierre Montan Berton (7 January 1727 – 14 May 1780) was a French composer and conductor. He resided primarily in Paris and was an opera director.
Pierre's son Henri Montan Berton (1767–1844) was also a composer, more famous than Pierre himself.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Pierre Montan Berton Tracks
Sort by
Back to artist