The Avalanches are an Australian electronic music group formed in Melbourne in 1997. They are known for their two studio albums Since I Left You (2000) and Wildflower (2016), as well as their live and recorded DJ sets. Since I Left You was a critical and commercial success, receiving multiple awards, and has been considered both one of the best albums of the 2000s and best Australian albums of all time. It was followed in 2016 by Wildflower, which also received critical acclaim.