Ernest Arthur Lough (pronounced "Luff"; 17 November 1911 – 22 February 2000) was an English boy soprano who sang the famous solo "O for the Wings of a Dove", from Felix Mendelssohn's "Hear My Prayer", for the Gramophone Company (later HMV and then EMI) in 1927. The record became HMV's biggest seller for 1927, and made the piece, the choir and the soloist world-famous. The original master recording wore out, and a second version had to be recorded to replace it in 1928. In 1962, it became EMI's first million-selling classical record, earning it "gold disc" status.