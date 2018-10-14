Ernest LoughBorn 17 November 1911. Died 22 February 2000
Ernest Lough
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p04p3b8g.jpg
1911-11-17
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/a660f303-e9a2-48af-9227-b4d86c046c10
Ernest Lough Biography (Wikipedia)
Ernest Arthur Lough (pronounced "Luff"; 17 November 1911 – 22 February 2000) was an English boy soprano who sang the famous solo "O for the Wings of a Dove", from Felix Mendelssohn's "Hear My Prayer", for the Gramophone Company (later HMV and then EMI) in 1927. The record became HMV's biggest seller for 1927, and made the piece, the choir and the soloist world-famous. The original master recording wore out, and a second version had to be recorded to replace it in 1928. In 1962, it became EMI's first million-selling classical record, earning it "gold disc" status.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Ernest Lough Tracks
Sort by
O For the Wings of a Dove
Ernest Lough
O For the Wings of a Dove
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04p3b8g.jpglink
O For the Wings of a Dove
Last played on
Hear my Prayer ...Oh for the wings - Hymn For Soprano, Chorus And Organ
Felix Mendelssohn
Hear my Prayer ...Oh for the wings - Hymn For Soprano, Chorus And Organ
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqdsq.jpglink
Hear my Prayer ...Oh for the wings - Hymn For Soprano, Chorus And Organ
Performer
Choir
Director
Last played on
Hear my prayer
Felix Mendelssohn
Hear my prayer
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqdsq.jpglink
Hear my prayer
Last played on
Hear My Prayer - Hymn For Soprano, Chorus And Organ- O for the wings of a dove (Aria)
Felix Mendelssohn
Hear My Prayer - Hymn For Soprano, Chorus And Organ- O for the wings of a dove (Aria)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqdsq.jpglink
Hear My Prayer - Hymn For Soprano, Chorus And Organ- O for the wings of a dove (Aria)
Choir
Last played on
Ernest Lough Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist