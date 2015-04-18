Buddy ChildersBorn 12 February 1926. Died 24 May 2007
Buddy Childers
1926-02-12
Buddy Childers Biography (Wikipedia)
Marion "Buddy" Childers (February 12, 1926 – May 24, 2007) was an American jazz trumpeter, composer and ensemble leader. Childers became famous in 1942 at the age of 16, when Stan Kenton hired him to be the lead trumpet in his band.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Buddy Childers Tracks
Lover Man
Don Dennis
Lover Man
Lover Man
Composer
Last played on
Artistry In Rhythm
Stan Kenton
Artistry In Rhythm
Artistry In Rhythm
Last played on
My Lady
Stan Kenton
My Lady
My Lady
Last played on
Just Buddy's
Buddy Childers
Just Buddy's
Just Buddy's
Last played on
Nica's Dream
Buddy Childers
Nica's Dream
Nica's Dream
Last played on
Buddy Childers Links
