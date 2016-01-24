Liferuiner is a Canadian straight edge metalcore group from Greater Toronto Area, formed in 2004.

In August 2008, a new lineup appeared going under the name xLIFERUINERx (which had been the Canadian band's name when they first started out). This lineup had an entirely unrelated group of members based out of upstate New York - fans would thus refer to this group as 'Liferuiner US' in a method of distinguishing between the two entities, which for certain periods of time co-existed in tumultuous fashion. This version of the band has since disbanded.

In early 2010 the Canadian incarnation of Liferuiner, fronted by original member and vocalist Jonny O'Callaghan, announced a return. Since that time the band has released the Sons of Straight Edge EP, 2013's Future Revisionists under InVogue Records and the "NOMADS" EP in 2016.