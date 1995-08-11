Madeline JunoBorn 11 August 1995
Madeline Juno
1995-08-11
Madeline Juno Biography (Wikipedia)
Madeline Obrigewitsch (born 11 August 1995), better known by her stage name Madeline Juno, is a German singer-songwriter. She released her first single "Error" in November 2013.
