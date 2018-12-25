Bob Chilcott
1955-04-09
Bob Chilcott Biography (Wikipedia)
Robert "Bob" Chilcott (born 9 April 1955) is a British choral composer, conductor, and singer, based in Oxfordshire, England. He was a member of the King's Singers from 1985 to 1997, singing tenor. He has been a composer since 1997.
Bob Chilcott Tracks
The Bee Carol (Winning entry 2018 BBC Radio 3 Breakfast Carol Competition)
John Merrick, BBC Singers & Bob Chilcott
The Bee Carol (Winning entry 2018 BBC Radio 3 Breakfast Carol Competition)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02trxrz.jpglink
The Bee Carol (Winning entry 2018 BBC Radio 3 Breakfast Carol Competition)
Composer
Last played on
2018 Breakfast Carol Competition WINNING ENTRY: The Bee Carol
John Merrick, BBC Singers & Bob Chilcott
2018 Breakfast Carol Competition WINNING ENTRY: The Bee Carol
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02trxrz.jpglink
2018 Breakfast Carol Competition WINNING ENTRY: The Bee Carol
Composer
Last played on
The Bee Carol
John Merrick, BBC Singers & Bob Chilcott
The Bee Carol
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02trxrz.jpglink
The Bee Carol
Composer
Last played on
Ding Dong, Merrily on High
Naji Hakim
Ding Dong, Merrily on High
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02trxrz.jpglink
Ding Dong, Merrily on High
Last played on
Jingle Bells
Bob Chilcott
Jingle Bells
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02trxrz.jpglink
Jingle Bells
I wonder as I wander
Bob Chilcott
I wonder as I wander
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02trxrz.jpglink
I wonder as I wander
The Shepherd's Carol
Bob Chilcott
The Shepherd's Carol
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02trxrz.jpglink
The Shepherd's Carol
Three Carols
Peter Warlock
Three Carols
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br456.jpglink
Three Carols
The Twelve Days of Christmas
Bob Chilcott
The Twelve Days of Christmas
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02trxrz.jpglink
The Twelve Days of Christmas
The Midnight of your Birth
Bob Chilcott
The Midnight of your Birth
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02trxrz.jpglink
The Midnight of your Birth
Still, still, still
Philip Ledger
Still, still, still
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02trxrz.jpglink
Still, still, still
L'Arlésienne Suite No.2: IV - Farandole
Georges Bizet
L'Arlésienne Suite No.2: IV - Farandole
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqt70.jpglink
L'Arlésienne Suite No.2: IV - Farandole
Fantasia on Christmas Carols
Ralph Vaughan Williams
Fantasia on Christmas Carols
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p065xys0.jpglink
Fantasia on Christmas Carols
2018 Breakfast Carol Competition No. 4 The Bee Carol
John Merrick, BBC Singers & Bob Chilcott
2018 Breakfast Carol Competition No. 4 The Bee Carol
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02trxrz.jpglink
2018 Breakfast Carol Competition No. 4 The Bee Carol
Composer
Last played on
2018 Breakfast Carol Competition No. 1 The Bee Carol
Richard Galloway, Richard Pearce, BBC Singers & Bob Chilcott
2018 Breakfast Carol Competition No. 1 The Bee Carol
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02ty56l.jpglink
2018 Breakfast Carol Competition No. 1 The Bee Carol
Composer
Last played on
2018 Breakfast Carol Competition No. 6 The Bee Carol
Andrew Woodward
2018 Breakfast Carol Competition No. 6 The Bee Carol
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02trxrz.jpglink
2018 Breakfast Carol Competition No. 6 The Bee Carol
2018 Breakfast Carol Competition No. 2 The Bee Carol
David Hughes, BBC Singers & Bob Chilcott
2018 Breakfast Carol Competition No. 2 The Bee Carol
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02trxrz.jpglink
2018 Breakfast Carol Competition No. 2 The Bee Carol
Composer
Mid-Winter
Bob Chilcott
Mid-Winter
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Mid-Winter
2018 Breakfast Carol Competition No. 3 The Bee Carol
Matthew Jackson, BBC Singers, Richard Pearce & Bob Chilcott
2018 Breakfast Carol Competition No. 3 The Bee Carol
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02trxrz.jpglink
2018 Breakfast Carol Competition No. 3 The Bee Carol
Composer
Last played on
2018 Breakfast Carol Competition No. 5 The Bee Carol
Joy Williams, BBC Singers & Bob Chilcott
2018 Breakfast Carol Competition No. 5 The Bee Carol
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02trxrz.jpglink
2018 Breakfast Carol Competition No. 5 The Bee Carol
Composer
Last played on
Advent Antiphons (O Sapientia)
Bob Chilcott
Advent Antiphons (O Sapientia)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02trxrz.jpglink
Advent Antiphons (O Sapientia)
Last played on
Past BBC Events
BBC Singers 2018-19: BBC Singers: BBC Radio 3 Carol Competition
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/egd4mb
Maida Vale Studios
2018-12-17T05:51:43
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p06tkj51.jpg
17
Dec
2018
BBC Singers 2018-19: BBC Singers: BBC Radio 3 Carol Competition
Maida Vale Studios
BBC Singers 2018-19: Christmas Carols with Bob Chilcott and John Rutter
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/evj5q9
Saffron Hall, Saffron Walden
2018-12-16T05:51:43
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p06qmvpr.jpg
16
Dec
2018
BBC Singers 2018-19: Christmas Carols with Bob Chilcott and John Rutter
Saffron Hall, Saffron Walden
BBC Singers 2018-19: Christmas Carols with Bob Chilcott and John Rutter
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e5hz3d
Milton Court Concert Hall
2018-12-15T05:51:43
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p06qxmbh.jpg
15
Dec
2018
BBC Singers 2018-19: Christmas Carols with Bob Chilcott and John Rutter
Milton Court Concert Hall
BBC Singers 2018-19: BBC Singers: BBC Radio 3 Carol Competition
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/eq8gfx
Maida Vale Studios
2018-12-12T05:51:43
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p06tkj51.jpg
12
Dec
2018
BBC Singers 2018-19: BBC Singers: BBC Radio 3 Carol Competition
Maida Vale Studios
Be in the Audience: Live Carol Request Concert
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e4vv2m
St Alban The Martyr, London
2016-12-14T05:51:43
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p03cryyc.jpg
14
Dec
2016
Be in the Audience: Live Carol Request Concert
St Alban The Martyr, London
