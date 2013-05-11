Ich Troje ("The Three of Them") is a Polish pop band. Former members are Magdalena Pokora (a.k.a. Magda Femme, 1996–2000), Justyna Majkowska (2000–2003), Elli Mücke (2003) and Ania Wisniewska (2003–2010).

Ich Troje was founded in 1996 by songwriter Michał Wiśniewski and composer Jacek Łągwa.

Despite this, the group had five members when taking part in the Eurovision Song Contest 2006, with German rapper O-Jay (Olaf Jeglitza) as the fifth member. Their music is castigated by critics[citation needed], and Michal Wisniewski has said himself that he can't actually sing[citation needed].

Nevertheless, since 2000, Ich Troje has been one of the most successful Polish groups. They have sold more than 1.5 million records since June 2001. For the past two years, Ich Troje have given over 300 concerts. Their songs are typically about love, betrayal and break-ups. On 25 January 2003, Polish TV viewers chose Ich Troje to represent them in 2003 Eurovision Song Contest by televoting. They performed a song called Keine Grenzen-Żadnych granic, which was sung in three languages: (Polish, German, and Russian). The song finished seventh. A fully German version of the song was recorded as well. Another trilingual version (French, English, Esperanto) was recorded in 2016.