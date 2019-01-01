Zbyněk VostřákBorn 10 June 1920. Died 4 August 1985
Zbyněk Vostřák
1920-06-10
Zbyněk Vostřák (10 June 1920 – 4 August 1985) was a prominent Czech composer of New Music.
