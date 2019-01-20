Betty Wand
Betty Wand Biography (Wikipedia)
Betty Wand is an American singer and author, best known as the singing voice dubbed in for various actresses in musical films, including Leslie Caron in Gigi and some of Rita Moreno's part in West Side Story. In 1990, she wrote Secrets for Women in Their Prime, an advice book for older women on fashion, nutrition, and travel.
Wand began her career in the 1940s during the Big Band era, singing with the orchestras of Xavier Cugat, Horace Heidt, and Ray Conniff.
She has two sons.
