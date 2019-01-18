Arrival was a London-based close-harmony pop-rock band featuring singers originally from Liverpool. Following its appearance on Maynard Ferguson's 1970 UK television special and two chart hits, "Friends" and "I Will Survive", the band was booked to appear at the Isle of Wight Festival 1970.

After Arrival disbanded, its members joined other projects such as Kokomo, The Olympic Runners and Gonzalez, and became session musicians or session singers.