ArrivalLate 60's/early 70s UK pop rock band
Arrival
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/a6509bf2-ac19-408c-a0bc-814a4fc61d54
Arrival Biography (Wikipedia)
Arrival was a London-based close-harmony pop-rock band featuring singers originally from Liverpool. Following its appearance on Maynard Ferguson's 1970 UK television special and two chart hits, "Friends" and "I Will Survive", the band was booked to appear at the Isle of Wight Festival 1970.
After Arrival disbanded, its members joined other projects such as Kokomo, The Olympic Runners and Gonzalez, and became session musicians or session singers.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Arrival Tracks
Sort by
Friends
Arrival
Friends
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Friends
Last played on
I Will Survive
Arrival
I Will Survive
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
I Will Survive
Last played on
Arrival Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist