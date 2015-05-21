SEBalterBorn 1 July 1985
SEBalter
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01wmsg7.jpg
1985-07-01
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/a6502aee-0258-4806-9581-11e8c29aac66
SEBalter Biography (Wikipedia)
Sebastiano Paù-Lessi, (born 1 July 1985) better known by his stage name, Sebalter (stylised SEBalter) is a Swiss singer, fiddler, and attorney who represented his country at the Eurovision Song Contest 2014 in Copenhagen, Denmark. He performed the song "Hunter of Stars" in the final on 10 May 2014, finishing 13th with 64 points. Sebalter was born in the Italian-speaking canton of Ticino. Prior to Eurovision he worked as a business lawyer, putting his law career on hold to focus on his music career.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
SEBalter Tracks
Sort by
Hunter Of Stars
SEBalter
Hunter Of Stars
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01y9s9w.jpglink
Hunter Of Stars
Last played on
SEBalter Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist