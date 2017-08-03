DraftLiam Tallon, UK electronic artist. Born 8 November 1986
Draft Biography (Wikipedia)
Liam Tallon, (born 1986) better known by his stage name Draft, is an Electronic music producer, musician and DJ. Tallon produces a variety of styles within the electronica genre and sometimes other forms of electronic music.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
