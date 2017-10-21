Laurence RosenthalBorn 4 November 1926
Laurence Rosenthal
1926-11-04
Laurence Rosenthal Biography
Laurence Rosenthal (born November 4, 1926) is an American composer, arranger and conductor for theater, television and film.
Laurence Rosenthal Tracks
Meteor (1979): Main Theme
Meteor (1979): Main Theme
Last played on
Clash of the Titans (1981) - Medusa
Clash of the Titans (1981) - Medusa
Last played on
The Island Of Dr Moreau (1977) - Main Titles
The Island Of Dr Moreau (1977) - Main Titles
Orchestra
Last played on
Pegasus
Studio Orchestra, Laurence Rosenthal & Laurence Rosenthal
Pegasus
Performer
Last played on
Clash of the Titans: Main Title
Clash of the Titans: Main Title
Last played on
