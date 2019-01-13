Juice Vocal Ensemble
Juice Vocal Ensemble
Juice Vocal Ensemble Biography (Wikipedia)
Juice are a British a cappella voice trio, specialising in vocals with an experimental edge. They have performed their works on BBC Radio 3 and Classic FM. They also perform widely across the United Kingdom.
The current members are:
All are graduates of the University of York.
Juice Vocal Ensemble Tracks
Shine Like a Star in the Morning
Traditional American & Juice Vocal Ensemble
Apples, Plums, Cherries
Kerry Andrew
Down in Yon Forest
Sarah Dacey & Juice Vocal Ensemble
hollyberry song (Sans Day Carol)
Traditional Cornish, Kerry Andrew & Juice Vocal Ensemble
Heal You
Anna Meredith
Heal You
Anna Meredith
Never End (Ben See Remix)
Mica Levi
Woodwork
Juice Vocal Ensemble
Of The Snow
Elizabeth Lutyens & Juice Vocal Ensemble
luna-cy
Juice Vocal Ensemble
OJO
Kerry Andrew
The Knife of Dawn
Hannah Kendall, Mandhira de Saram, Clifton Harrison, Zoë Martlew, Vicky Lester, Eric Greene, Juice Vocal Ensemble & Rebecca Miller
You don't love me
Willie Cobbs
Io Amai Sempre
Gavin Bryars
The Girls Who Wished to Marry Stars
Trish Clowes
